Obituary: Winters, Marcia K.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Marcia K. Winters Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (WTAP) - Marcia K. Winters 76 of Newcomerstown, Ohio passed away February 11th 2022. She was born December 22nd 1945 in Dover, Ohio.

Marcia is survived by her husband of 59 years Russell Winters. Her son’s Kevin (Cheryl) Winters of Zoarville. Sean Winters of Newcomerstown; Three Granddaughter’s, Paige Harmon of Strasburg, Kayla (Colt) Phillabaum of Mineral City, Tiffiany (Lucas) Shaw of Newcomerstown, Ohio and 8 Great Grandchildren.

Marcia was preceded in death by her Son Gerald “Jerry” Winters of the home her parents Anthony and Helen Police of Newcomerstown, Her brother Sam Police, and her Sister Carol Cassidy.

Per Marcia’s request there will be no calling hours. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

