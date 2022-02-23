Advertisement

Parkersburg man arrested for sex crime in South Carolina

Anthony Flanagan
Anthony Flanagan(Horry County Jail)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man was arrested last Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Surfside Beach, South Carolina last August.

Police reports say Anthony Flanagan, 52, of Parkersburg, groped and molested the girl while the two shared a bed in the same hotel room that the girl’s mother and stepfather were staying in.

The girl’s mother asked her the next morning if Flanagan had touched her, but police say she initially denied that he had.

A few days later, when the family returned to West Virginia, the girl said Flanagan had touched her in several inappropriate ways. She said she didn’t say so earlier because she was afraid of getting in trouble.

The girl’s mother and stepfather then reported the incident to Surfside Beach Police, who arrested Flanagan six months later, on February 17.

Flanagan was spent the night in Horry County Jail, which lists his charge as criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

He was released the next day on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the defendants are Robert Bellar, Deborah Bellar and Jimmy Childs
Serah Bellar files federal civil lawsuit over alleged abuse
A Parkersburg man appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court on Tuesday afternoon where he pled...
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges
Suddenlink has also been ordered to open a call center in West Virginia.
Public Service Commission breaks down Suddenlink fine
Norman B. Hurt Obit
Obituary: Hurt, Norman B.
Shooting scene on Highway 9.
WVU football recruit undergoing surgery after being shot

Latest News

A political stalemate over Ohio’s new legislative maps has plunged the state into confusion.
Contempt threats, primary woes swirl amid Ohio map confusion
Lawmakers in West Virginia are looking to give pay raises to workers in the state’s foster care...
Lawmakers advance pay raise for state foster care employees
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021