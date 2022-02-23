Parkersburg man arrested for sex crime in South Carolina

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man was arrested last Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Surfside Beach, South Carolina last August.

Police reports say Anthony Flanagan, 52, of Parkersburg, groped and molested the girl while the two shared a bed in the same hotel room that the girl’s mother and stepfather were staying in.

The girl’s mother asked her the next morning if Flanagan had touched her, but police say she initially denied that he had.

A few days later, when the family returned to West Virginia, the girl said Flanagan had touched her in several inappropriate ways. She said she didn’t say so earlier because she was afraid of getting in trouble.

The girl’s mother and stepfather then reported the incident to Surfside Beach Police, who arrested Flanagan six months later, on February 17.

Flanagan was spent the night in Horry County Jail, which lists his charge as criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

He was released the next day on a $15,000 bond.

