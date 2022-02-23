Advertisement

President Derrick Johnson speaks to WVU-Parkersburg community

WTAP News @ 5- Derrick Johnson speaks to WVUP community
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University at Parkersburg has the pleasure of the NAACP President speak to students and the commuter college community.

NAACP president, Derrick Johnson, spoke to the community college and all those who joined the Facebook live he was on.

Johnson spoke about where he came from, ways of reaching equity and equality, and the NAACP.

Johnson also made an emphasis to talk about the importance of commuter colleges and how his time in Tougaloo College gave him the chance to learn and for inspiration.

“Things may not work out as you had originally planned. But there’s always an opportunity to begin again. And that’s what Derrick did,” says enrollment management and inclusion excellence vice president, Dr. Steven Smith. “He was in a situation where he needed a place of solace, a place to help him rebound from some of the failures he had. And that’s what WVU-P offers to a lot of our students. That it doesn’t matter where you are now. What matters is where you have the opportunity to go and how you plan to get there.”

Johnson emphasized to people that it is important for people to come together on issues and not allow skin color and race to come in between them.

