Scoreboard: February 22, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
HIGH SCHOOL BOY’S BASKETBALL
#4 George Washington - 63
#2 Parkersburg South - 68
Ohio Division III Region 11 East Sectional Semi-Finals
Fort Frye - 53
Morgan - 70
Ohio Division IV Region 15 East Sectional Semi-Finals
Frontier - 40
Caldwell - 60
HIGH SCHOOL GIRL’S BASKETBALL
W. Va. Class AA Region 1 Section 1 Semi-Finals
Magnolia - 22
Ritchie County - 67
Ritchie County plays St. Marys on February 25 at 7 p.m.
W. Va. Class AA Region 1 Section 2 Semi-Finals
Wirt County - 34
Williamstown - 89
Williamstown plays Parkersburg Catholic on February 25 at 7 p.m.
NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL
Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament Quarter-Finals
#8 Ohio Northern - 63
#1 Marietta - 99
Marietta advances to play Baldwin Wallace on February 24
Central Michigan - 50
Ohio - 76
NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament Quarter-Finals
#6 Mount Union - 68
#3 Marietta - 64
Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.