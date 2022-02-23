Advertisement

Scoreboard: February 22, 2022

Scores from February 22
Scores from February 22(WTOK)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

HIGH SCHOOL BOY’S BASKETBALL

#4 George Washington - 63

#2 Parkersburg South - 68

Ohio Division III Region 11 East Sectional Semi-Finals

Fort Frye - 53

Morgan - 70

Ohio Division IV Region 15 East Sectional Semi-Finals

Frontier - 40

Caldwell - 60

HIGH SCHOOL GIRL’S BASKETBALL

W. Va. Class AA Region 1 Section 1 Semi-Finals

Magnolia - 22

Ritchie County - 67

Ritchie County plays St. Marys on February 25 at 7 p.m.

W. Va. Class AA Region 1 Section 2 Semi-Finals

Wirt County - 34

Williamstown - 89

Williamstown plays Parkersburg Catholic on February 25 at 7 p.m.

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL

Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament Quarter-Finals

#8 Ohio Northern - 63

#1 Marietta - 99

Marietta advances to play Baldwin Wallace on February 24

Central Michigan - 50

Ohio - 76

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament Quarter-Finals

#6 Mount Union - 68

#3 Marietta - 64

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suddenlink has also been ordered to open a call center in West Virginia.
Public Service Commission breaks down Suddenlink fine
Seth Anthony Windland Obit
Obituary: Windland, Seth Anthony
Shooting scene on Highway 9.
WVU football recruit undergoing surgery after being shot
A Parkersburg man appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court on Tuesday afternoon where he pled...
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges
Derrick Wilcox Obit
Obituary: Wilcox, Derrick

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Taylor Graham signs at Alderson Broaddus
WTAP News @ 6 - Taylor Graham signs at Alderson Broaddus
Kisten Roberts: Student Athlete of the Week
WTAP News @ 6 - Kisten Roberts: Student Athlete of the Week
Marietta clinches OAC
OAC Playoffs to run through Maritta
Shooting scene on Highway 9.
WVU football recruit undergoing surgery after being shot