Senate passes reform of WVSSAC transfer rule

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would provide high school athletes one opportunity to switch schools without losing a year of eligibility.

The legislation, Senate Bill 586, passed by a 31-3 vote. It now proceeds to the House of Delegates for further consideration.

The proposal does not have the support of the state’s governing body for high school athletics, the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission.

Its director, Bernie Dolan, estimates that each year hundreds of students transfer from one high school to another. He worries that could increase dramatically if the legislation becomes law.

“I think our current one is more sound academically,” he said of current rules. “I think this one is all athletic motivated, and I think you’ll see more and more of the recruiting come to the forefront.”

Senate Bill 586 would grant every student one free transfer.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, contends it would fix an inequity in the system.

“So if the kid is trying to make a transfer to take advantage of a great math program at a school, but happens to play a sport, well he’s got to sit out for a full year,” he told fellow lawmakers.

Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, and Sen. Bob Plymale, D-Wayne, disagreed on Wednesday’s vote, but they agreed that athletics often motivates one to switch schools.

Baldwin was one of three senators to oppose the proposal. He worries about students being displaced as new students move in.

“I mean, high school athletics is about character formation, character development, team building,” he said after the vote. “Most of our athletes are not going to be professional athletes, so it’s about giving as many people an opportunity as possible.”

Senator Plymale disagreed. He believes competition breeds character building and the new law provides much-needed clarity.

“People should have the ability to transfer at least once, and it needs to be clear to the parents what it is so you don’t have to go through three, or four, or five pages of rules by the SSAC,” he said after Wednesday’s vote.

Dolan took issue with such assessments. He said the current rule is clear and said it allows one free transfer -- before the child enters ninth grade.

“That allows you to look at the whole school and create an academic plan for your student,” he said. “That academic plan is going to change, if you transfer as a junior.”

Dolan vowed to fight the bill as it moves forward. He worries that remaining silent will usher in a spike in inappropriate communication between teams, coaches and friends of the program as recruiting takes hold.

The proposal -- if passed -- would still allow those who choose to transfer out of district, initially, to return to their home school at a later time and remain eligible. It also would have no impact on those who move to another physical, bona fide, address.

