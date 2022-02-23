West Virginia University to expand economics education

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) - Arizona Diamondbacks general managing partner Ken Kendrick and his wife, Randy, are donating $20 million to West Virginia University over the next 10 years to enable its business and economics college to offer new programs.

WVU announced Tuesday that it also will dedicate about $20 million for the creation of the Kendrick Center for an Ethical Economy.

It will offer programs for high school students and educators statewide. Ken Kendrick is a 1965 WVU graduate.

University President Gordon Gee says the alliance will help the state retain top young talent by helping teachers in filling economic literacy gaps that exist for students.

