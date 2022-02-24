Advertisement

Applications being accepted for open W. Va. Supreme Court seat

West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Applications for the open seat on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals are being accepted online for the next few weeks.

Former Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins resigned earlier this month to return to private law practice.

A judicial commission is responsible for reviewing applications and recommending candidates to replace Jenkins until an election can be held.

The governor’s office says applications will be open until March 14. Interviews will be held on March 28.

After the application deadline, the governor’s office will publish a list of all applicants.

