Housing Solutions Expo aims to increase safe, affordable housing in Parkersburg

Uninhabitable home in Parkersburg
Uninhabitable home in Parkersburg(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Resources and advice for Parkersburg residents looking to improve their homes and living situations will be provided at an expo next Monday night.

Wendy Tuck, Parkersburg City Council Representative for District 4 is spearheading this expo.

Tuck said she believes all of Parkersburg, especially district 4, lacks safe and affordable housing. That’s why she said she, along with many different city organizations, nonprofits, and private companies are coming together at this expo to help residents find the resources they need to either undertake home improvements, apply for loans and payment assistance, or learn about their rights and responsibilities as renters.

“What I would love is for every single house to be safe, warm and affordable…up to standard. I would love for older people to have a home that they can get into. I would love for people with disabilities to have homes that fit. I would love for families to have enough room for the plumbing to work, the lighting to work and for people to feel stable, that it’s their home,” Tuck said.

“Whether that’s a long-term, stable rental, whether it’s purchasing, for people to have pride to be able to own their home and to feel like I belong.”

Tuck said the expo will take place at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church next Monday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuck says there will be door prizes for the first 25 people to attend and that anyone is welcome.

