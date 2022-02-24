Jefferson Elementary Center will get $3.3 million dollars for HVAC renovations

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education has approved a $3.3 million HVAC renovation project for Jefferson Elementary Center. The funds come from the second round of American Rescue Plan funding, according to Mike Fling, the assistant superintendent of support services.

The HVAC system is old and ready for an upgrade - in fact, the whole system will be replaced.

“Replacement-wise, most of that equipment was installed in the 1980′s and it is obsolete as far as parts...,” Fling said.

The project will make the school more energy efficient, which will save the school money, according to Wood County School’s spokesperson Michael Erb. He says the air will be cleaner too because of the upgraded filtration and students and staff will be able to feel a difference.

“It is one of our larger schools and it’s been difficult to maintain the same levels of temperatures across the school - across the building...so what teachers are going to notice is it’ll be a lot less of that hot or cold and it’ll be a lot more of just right,” Erb said.

Renovations are scheduled to start a couple days into summer break. The system will be mostly complete by the time students and staff are back for the upcoming school year.

Erb says the elementary school will be getting new windows too, which will also help save energy. This is a separate project.

