Local officials prepare our cities for incoming rain

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared a state of preparedness for 41 counties - including Wood, Pleasants, Wirt, and more. For more information on that declaration, click here.

It’s all in response to concerns over potential flooding in the coming days. Flood warnings and watches were issued across the area throughout Wednesday. However, even before alerts were sent out, Parkersburg city workers were reinforcing the flood wall.

Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce said, “The flood wall is doing its job. It’s protecting the life and property of thousands of residents and structures here in the city of Parkersburg…,”

And Marietta’s Public Works Department was cleaning up catch basins and picking up debris from recent rain to help with drainage.

Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher said, “We were just trying to make some provisions just before any rain’s come down so we don’t have any flooding on city streets.”

Mayor Schlicher said you might have noticed less flooding issues in Marietta with last week’s storm. He believes this is due to better maintenance of the city’s duck bills.

“It’s pretty much a check valve to keep water flowing to the river but not in reverse so the river water doesn’t back up in our storm drains,” he explained.

According to Nick Webb, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, Wood County and Pleasants County don’t need a torrential downfall for issues to arise. This is due to the effects of recent rain.

“Given the conditions, the soil moisture, and the creeks and streams are running high, it’s not going to take much in the way of rainfall to start causing problems…,” he said.

When looking out for weather alerts, you may see flood warnings and watches, which are two different things. Watches mean you need to keep your eye out while flood warnings or flash flood warnings mean flooding is imminent or already occurring.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.