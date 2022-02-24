Marietta Main Street Announces Jen Tinkler as New Executive Director

Advertisement

By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Main Street has found its new Executive Director after a nationwide search.

Former Vice President of the Marietta Main Street Board of Directors, Jen Tinkler, has been named as the new Executive Director.

“After completing a search over the last two months we are beyond excited to welcome Jen Tinkler on as Executive Director. She is passionate about our community and has been an active volunteer on our Board for some time. I can’t wait to see what we are able to accomplish with her taking the lead. We have a lot of great initiatives for 2022 and beyond and I know that with Jen’s leadership we will be able to tackle them all,” said MMS Board President Aleece Dye.

Tinkler has been apart of the Marietta Main Street Board of Directors since 2021 and became the Vice President last November.

“We have an amazing Board of Directors and I am excited to work in partnership with them to produce the programs of our organization.” states Executive Director Jen Tinkler.

Besides working with Marietta Main Street, Tinkler is the President of the Catholic Women’s Club at Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption in Marietta and is active in the Foster Parent Program with Marietta College Athletics.

If you want to learn more about Marietta Main Street, visit www.mariettamainnstreet.org to learn more about the organization and how you can get involved.

