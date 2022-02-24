Obituary: Belcastro, Jennifer (Jenny)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lover of teaching children, rescuing dogs, and spoiling her eleven nieces and nephew as “Aunt Jenny,” Jennifer (Jenny) Belcastro unexpectedly passed away on February 13, 2022. She was born in Parkersburg on April 12, 1956 to the late James M. Beckett Jr. and Edna M. Hanley Beckett.

She graduated from Parkersburg High School, class of 1974, where she was active in GAA, Girls Intramural Council, Revue, Sports Carnival, Thespians, WFE Sr. Women’s Club, and Sophomore Jr. Sports. Jenny furthered her education at Glenville State College and West Virginia University with a Masters in Reading Education. Jenny was a passionate Kindergarten teacher for 38 years. She began her teaching career in Wood County Schools at Humphrey and Washington Bottom Grade Schools. After moving to the Charleston, WV area, she taught at Nellis Elementary in Boone County and continued her passion for teaching after moving to Naples Florida at Avalon Elementary School and at Seagate Elementary School. Jenny enjoyed tennis and golf, served as past Treasurer of The Bears Paw Niners and was active in the Naples High School Touchdown Club. Jenny is survived by her husband of 39 years, Robert “Bob” Belcastro, brothers James M. “Jimmy” Beckett, III, Jon Michael “Mike” Beckett, and sisters June Ann Fought and Susan Jane Dale, plus eleven nieces and nephew. Jenny was predeceased by a sister, Joan Steele, and a nephew Michael Pegg. A Funeral Mass was held Saturday, February 19th-2022 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Naples, FL.

A celebration of Jenny’s life will be held Sunday, February 27, 2022 from 5pm to 7pm at the Leavitt Family Center, 620 Avery Street, Parkersburg, WV. Jenny’s local nieces and nephew invite you to attend and share your memories of her.

Leavitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with local arrangements.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.