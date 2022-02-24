Obituary: Elder, Raymond L.

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) - Raymond L. Elder, born September 10, 1945, in Little Hocking, OH to the late Berkeley and Geraldine Elder went to be with the Lord on February 22, 2022, in Knoxville, TN. He had a long career in the trailer industry. He worked at Ravens metal in Ellenboro, WV, carrying welding rods and learned to weld. He worked at the Elizabeth, WV plant as a supervisor for years, until it shut down. He moved to Jacksonville, NC and worked for Ravens metal until he moved to Huntsville, TN to work for Freuhauf Trailers as an area manager and running their dump line.

Raymond married his wife Joyce in October of 1994. They relocated to Cartersville, GA and he worked for Dorsey Trailers as an area manager. He was valued by them so much that he was promoted to plant manager and moved to Dillon, SC. Then off they went again to Columbus, GA as a plant manager for Centennial Bodies before moving back to TN and working for TN Asphalt. He went on to work in Mt. Sterling, KY for Wabash Trailers as an area manager. He then retired, coming home and started doing what he really loved, farming. He loved raising cattle and working in the hay. Raymond loved all the children in his life.

In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his brother: Bob Elder of Kansas; and a granddaughter: Tenay Autumn Elder of WV.

Raymond is survived by his wife of 27 years: Joyce Eagleston Elder; children: Gary Elder of Arcadia, FL; daughter: Beverly Brinker (Bob) of Robbins, TN; step-children: Rhonda Burge of OH, and Robbie Litton of Clinton, TN; grandchildren: Jessica Robinson (Jason) of Robbins, TN, Justin Robinson (Megan) of Ellenboro, WV, Tiffany elder of Parkersburg, WV; step-grandchildren: Heather and Mandy of OH, Tasha of KY, Braxton and Brileigh Litton of Clinton, TN; 15 great grandchildren; sister: Loretta Wilson of the Glendale Community in Ritchie County; sister-in-law: Jan Elder of Baldwin, KS; several nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

Services will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at McCullough Rogers Funeral Home, Pennsboro, WV.

Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday from 1-2 PM.

Burial will follow in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

