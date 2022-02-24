Advertisement

Obituary: Hinton, Ada Lee Clatterbuck

Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ada Lee Clatterbuck Hinton, 85, of Marietta passed away at 5:13 am, Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at her home.

She was born June 6, 1936, in Virginia to David and Relda Henry Clatterbuck.  Ada was retired The Lafayette Hotel where she worked in the dining room.

Ada married Dean Edward Hinton who preceded her in death.  She is survived by her daughter Tenia Hinton of Marietta and son Daniel (Denise) Hinton both of Marietta; 4 grandchildren:  Shawn, JJ, Jordan, Emily; 2 great grandchildren, Kylee and Lex, sister Hilda Goodman, brother Rocky Clatterbuck and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, son Raymond and 5 brothers and 4 sisters:  Clayton, Joe, Richard, Simon, Roger, Eva, Margie, Mary and Emily.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday ((Mar. 1) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in East Lawn Memorial Park. 

Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Monday evening from 5 until 7. 

Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

