Advertisement

Obituary: Morris, Peggy Lou

Peggy Lou Morris Obit
Peggy Lou Morris Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Peggy Lou Morris, 82, of Harrisville, died Feb. 22, 2022 at her residence.

She was born Oct. 23, 1939 in Glenville, WV, the daughter of the late Ted Aubrey and Ermest Ruth Paugh Foster.

Peggy had worked at Pine View Continuous Care, Harrisville and was a homemaker.  She was a member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Harrisville.  She enjoyed baking, cooking, reading and crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her husband James Arthur Morris; two daughters, Jamie Lou Huston (Thomas) of Virginia Beach, VA and Pamela Ann Nalit of Lake Elsinore, CA; brother, William Foster (Chris) of Akron, OH, and grandchildren grandchildren, Chelsea Patten, Jillian Moore, Chase Nalit and Hailey Nalit

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Mark Andrew Morris; sisters, Betty Deem, Patricia Kirkpatrick and Karen O’Brien; and a brother, Teddy Foster.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville with Rev. Bill Dawson officiating.  Burial will follow in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery. 

Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday from 12-1 PM. 

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the defendants are Robert Bellar, Deborah Bellar and Jimmy Childs
Serah Bellar files federal civil lawsuit over alleged abuse
Anthony Flanagan
Parkersburg man arrested for sex crime in South Carolina
Thomas Tucker, 43, of Cabin Creek, former chief of the East Bank Volunteer Fire Department, is...
Former West Virginia fire chief charged with embezzlement
Norman B. Hurt Obit
Obituary: Hurt, Norman B.
A Parkersburg man appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court on Tuesday afternoon where he pled...
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges

Latest News

Frank Thomas Sudol Obit
Obituary: Sudol, Frank Thomas
John Logan Thorniley Jr. Obit
Obituary: Thorniley Jr., John Logan
Ada Lee Clatterbuck Hinton Obit
Obituary: Hinton, Ada Lee Clatterbuck
Jennifer (Jenny) Belcastro Obit
Obituary: Belcastro, Jennifer (Jenny)