Obituary: Morris, Peggy Lou

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Peggy Lou Morris, 82, of Harrisville, died Feb. 22, 2022 at her residence.

She was born Oct. 23, 1939 in Glenville, WV, the daughter of the late Ted Aubrey and Ermest Ruth Paugh Foster.

Peggy had worked at Pine View Continuous Care, Harrisville and was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Harrisville. She enjoyed baking, cooking, reading and crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her husband James Arthur Morris; two daughters, Jamie Lou Huston (Thomas) of Virginia Beach, VA and Pamela Ann Nalit of Lake Elsinore, CA; brother, William Foster (Chris) of Akron, OH, and grandchildren grandchildren, Chelsea Patten, Jillian Moore, Chase Nalit and Hailey Nalit

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Mark Andrew Morris; sisters, Betty Deem, Patricia Kirkpatrick and Karen O’Brien; and a brother, Teddy Foster.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville with Rev. Bill Dawson officiating. Burial will follow in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday from 12-1 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

