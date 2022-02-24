Obituary: Patterson, Victor Lee

DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Victor Lee Patterson, 78, of Davisville, WV, passed away February 20, 2022 at his residence.

He was born on June 28, 1943 in Jackson County, WV the son of the late James Corbitt and Elva Ercell Casto Patterson.

Vic grew up in Ritchie County. Following high school, he entered the US Army and retired as a Staff Sergeant in heavy equipment operations after twenty years of service to his country. He had worked at Union Carbide, Elkem and then retired under Eramet. He had lived in the Davisville area for the past fifty years and was very active in his community and was known as a professional volunteer. He had served as Chief and Assistant Chief of the Deerwalk Volunteer Fire Department, served with the Boy Scouts for many years, was active with the NCO Club, 1092 Engineers, CEOS where he was the first gentleman to enter, active with the 3150 Community associations, especially with the apple butter fundraiser. Vic enjoyed gardening, woodworking, metal working and his animals. He was a member of the Pleasant Hill Deerwalk United Methodist Church.

Victor is survived by his children Tony Patterson (Tonya Hays), Vicki Patterson, grandchildren Gabriel Clay, Heaven Clay, Hunter Greathouse, eighteen nieces and nephews, several great nieces and great nephews and a host of friends.

In addition to parents, Vic was preceded in death by his wife Karen Elaine Sparks Patterson, daughter Angie Greathouse, sister Isabell Corra, and brothers Otis Leon Patterson, Corbett Lavere Patterson.

Funeral services will be 1 PM Saturday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Montie Bailey officiating. Full military rites will be provided by American Legion Post #15.Visitation will be 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 on Thursday and Friday and from 12 - 1 on Saturday prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

