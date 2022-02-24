Obituary: Thorniley Jr., John Logan

RENO, Ohio (WTAP) - John Logan Thorniley, Jr., 98, of Reno passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

John was born May 6, 1923 in Marietta, Ohio to John Logan Thorniley Sr. and Nan Alcock Thorniley. He graduated from Marietta High School in 1942. In 1948 he married Mary Elizabeth Phelps Thorniley, and after 55 years of marriage, Mary passed away in June of 2005. Also his half-sister Rosemary Chaffins of New Carlisle preceded him in death as did an infant son.

John was a veteran of World War 2 serving with the Canadian Army in Belgium and Holland and with the U.S. First Army in Germany. He was a long standing member of the American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

John was a farmer and cattle raiser most of his life in the Reno area. He retired as bailiff for the Washington County Common Pleas court in1980. John served as Marietta Township Trustee for many years and was President of Washington County Trustees and Clerks Association, he had also served many years on the Washington County Fair Board and a Farm Bureau member.

He is survived by his daughter Carol Thorniley Pabst and her husband Edward, his granddaughter Elizabeth Pabst Talbott and her husband Kyle plus 2 great-grandchildren Allison Talbott and Braden Talbott. John was a great man and person and will be missed!

Graveside military services will be held at 2:30 pm on Monday (Feb. 28) in Valley Cemetery. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

