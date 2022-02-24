Advertisement

Obituary: Thorniley Jr., John Logan

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
John Logan Thorniley Jr. Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Ohio (WTAP) - John Logan Thorniley, Jr., 98, of Reno passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

John was born May 6, 1923 in Marietta, Ohio to John Logan Thorniley Sr. and Nan Alcock Thorniley. He graduated from Marietta High School in 1942. In 1948 he married Mary Elizabeth Phelps Thorniley, and after 55 years of marriage, Mary passed away in June of 2005. Also his half-sister Rosemary Chaffins of New Carlisle preceded him in death as did an infant son.

John was a veteran of World War 2 serving with the Canadian Army in Belgium and Holland and with the U.S. First Army in Germany. He was a long standing member of the American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

John was a farmer and cattle raiser most of his life in the Reno area. He retired as bailiff for the Washington County Common Pleas court in1980. John served as Marietta Township Trustee for many years and was President of Washington County Trustees and Clerks Association, he had also served many years on the Washington County Fair Board and a Farm Bureau member.

He is survived by his daughter Carol Thorniley Pabst and her husband Edward, his granddaughter Elizabeth Pabst Talbott and her husband Kyle plus 2 great-grandchildren Allison Talbott and Braden Talbott. John was a great man and person and will be missed!

Graveside military services will be held at 2:30 pm on Monday (Feb. 28) in Valley Cemetery. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the defendants are Robert Bellar, Deborah Bellar and Jimmy Childs
Serah Bellar files federal civil lawsuit over alleged abuse
Anthony Flanagan
Parkersburg man arrested for sex crime in South Carolina
Thomas Tucker, 43, of Cabin Creek, former chief of the East Bank Volunteer Fire Department, is...
Former West Virginia fire chief charged with embezzlement
Norman B. Hurt Obit
Obituary: Hurt, Norman B.
A Parkersburg man appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court on Tuesday afternoon where he pled...
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges

Latest News

Frank Thomas Sudol Obit
Obituary: Sudol, Frank Thomas
Peggy Lou Morris Obit
Obituary: Morris, Peggy Lou
Ada Lee Clatterbuck Hinton Obit
Obituary: Hinton, Ada Lee Clatterbuck
Jennifer (Jenny) Belcastro Obit
Obituary: Belcastro, Jennifer (Jenny)