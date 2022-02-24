Advertisement

Preparations begin for 12th annual Parkersburg Easter Parade

WTAP News @ 5- Preparations begin for PKB Easter Parade
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -It may only be February, but plans are already underway for the 12th annual Parkersburg Easter Parade.

Kiki Angelos, Founder and Lead Organizer of the Easter parade said they have already received about 20 applications for this year’s parade and that they hope they will get more. The parade will take place at 2:00 p.m. on April 9th at the corner of 19th and Market Street in Parkersburg. Angelos said this parade has always been a fun way for the community to welcome in spring.

“Easter is an important season-religious season. We like to have churches and businesses to participate. Groups like bands, schools, politicians,” Angelos said. “All groups are welcome because it’s a community event and we like to have as many as we can.”

Angelos said judges will vote on their favorite floats and awards will be given out to winners. She said people can register for or become a sponsor for the parade by visiting Mid Ohio Valley Easter Parade on Facebook. People can also find out more information by emailing MOVEasterParadeStaff@gmail.com.

