Scoreboard: February 23, 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

HIGH SCHOOL GIRL’S BASKETBALL

W. Va. Class AAAA Region IV Section 2 Semi-Finals

#4. Hurricane - 41

#1. Parkersburg - 71

#3. St. Albans - 45

#2. Parkersburg South - 64

Ohio Division III Region 11 East District Semi-Finals

#7. Bellaire - 14

#3. Fort Frye - 46

Will face Hiland in District Finals on February 26

Ohio Division IV Region 15 East District Semi-Finals

#4. Frontier - 28

#1. Bishop Rosecrans - 47

HIGH SCHOOL BOY’S BASKETBALL

Trinity - 55

St. Marys - 75

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL

West Virginia - 81

Iowa State - 84

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.