Suspect in Parkersburg shooting, assault arrested after police chase

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Detroit man suspected in two violent crimes in Parkersburg was arrested early Thursday morning near Little Hocking.

Parkersburg Police Chief Scott Elliott said Isreal Crumpton, 27, is suspected of shooting a man and assaulting another in two different houses on Crescent Street on February 13.

Elliott said a police investigation identified Crumpton, and through the investigation, police learned he would be returning to Parkersburg overnight.

Police were able to set up surveillance and attempted to pull Crumpton over around 12:30 a.m. at US 50 and Division Street, where Elliott said Crumpton began a 15-mile, high-speed chase.

Elliott said the West Virginia State Police and Wood County Sheriff’s Office helped in that chase, with state police laying out spikes in order to stop Crumpton’s Dodge Charger.

After hitting the spikes, Elliott said Crumpton made it to Little Hocking before he stopped and was taken into custody.

Crumpton is being held without bond in the Washington County Jail on a fugitive from justice charge. Elliott said he’s also wanted for failure to appear around the Toledo area.

Police said Crumpton will likely have to go through the court system in Ohio before he is returned to Parkersburg to face charges. Elliott said he will be charged with attempted murder and malicious assault.

