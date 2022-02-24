UPDATE: Police asking for public’s help in search of Vienna chase suspect

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna Police Department has identified a woman, 19-year-old Carly Jane Kaptis of Vienna, with who the police were involved in a pursuit on Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release, the pursuit began at approximately 3:43 p.m. The incident happened when a patrol officer spotted whom he believed was Kaptis driving a 2001 Toyota Highlander near the 300 block of 32nd Street in Vienna.

The officer performed a traffic stop on the vehicle near the 500 block of 32nd St., where the vehicle stopped briefly and then fled from the officer. The pursuit only lasted a short time on nearby side streets. The suspect vehicle fled through a residential yard and grassy area during the brief chase.

The pursuing officer then decided to terminate the pursuit. Assisting police units responding to the area could not locate the fleeing vehicle.

Kaptis is currently wanted for two outstanding misdemeanor warrants stemming from prior incidents and a felony charge of fleeing with reckless indifference. If convicted on the felony charge, Kaptis faces no less than one and no more than five years in a correctional facility.

If anyone has information on Kaptis’ whereabouts, they can submit an anonymous tip through the VIENNAWV PD app or contact the Vienna Police Department at 304-295-8563.

Original Story: February 24, 2021, at 6:05 p.m.

A car chase happened Thursday afternoon, and according to the Vienna City Police Department, the suspect is still on the loose.

Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer says one of his officers attempted a traffic stop after recognizing a driver with multiple active warrants for her arrest.

He says she was driving a maroon Toyota Highlander.

Police say the driver fled the scene, driving off the road and through yards.

Pifer says the officer eventually lost the suspect but is now obtaining a felony warrant for Fleeing with Reckless Indifference.

