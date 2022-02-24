Wood County Commission giving YMCA $6,000 for pool

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The pool at the YMCA of Parkersburg is in need of repairs and Thursday morning, the Wood County Commission agreed to help.

According to Henry Sasyn of Vienna, the pool is nearly 50 years old.

He says the pool’s liner needs to be replaced and that the Y is hoping to do the work in August, but will need help raising funds before then.

The project is said to cost $125,000.

He says he’s already spoken with Mayor Rapp and Vienna City Council, as well as Mayor Joyce and Parkersburg City Council.

Sasyn asked the Wood County Commission for $6,000, which they agreed to contribute.

Sasyn says he is still planning on asking for contributions from the cities of Belpre, Marietta, and Williamstown, as well as Wood County Board of Education.

He says the pool is used by swimmers on both sides of the Ohio River.

