Advertisement

Wood County Coroner: 2021 saw rise in drug deaths

2021 saw 56 deaths attributed to drugs, up from 31 deaths in 2020
WTAP News @ 5- Wood County Coroner report
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thursday at Wood County Commission, Wood County Coroner Michael St. Clair presented the 2021 coroner’s report.

According to his report, numbers were down in Wood County for many causes of death...

Those causes were homicide, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, drowning, fire, and falls.

In total, St. Clair reported 198 consults.

He explains that not all deaths lead to a coroner consult...

“Basically,” St. Clair says, “if it’s a natural death – somebody that has metastatic cancer, heart disease, other natural phenomena... COVID was considered a natural phenomenon – those are not reported to the coroner’s office.”

The largest spike was in the number of reported deaths attributed to drugs.

He reported 56 deaths, up from 31 deaths in 2020.

This number is higher than any of the previous six years.

Other areas of increase were deaths caused by suicide (up by 10 deaths), motor vehicle crashes (up by one death), and alcohol (up by one death).

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Flanagan
Parkersburg man arrested for sex crime in South Carolina
Some of the defendants are Robert Bellar, Deborah Bellar and Jimmy Childs
Serah Bellar files federal civil lawsuit over alleged abuse
Isreal Crumpton
Suspect in Parkersburg shooting, assault arrested after police chase
Thomas Tucker, 43, of Cabin Creek, former chief of the East Bank Volunteer Fire Department, is...
Former West Virginia fire chief charged with embezzlement
Norman B. Hurt Obit
Obituary: Hurt, Norman B.

Latest News

Nineteen-year-old Carly Jane Kaptis of Vienna fled the scene of a pursuit with police officers...
UPDATE: Police asking for public’s help in search of Vienna chase suspect
Renovations are scheduled to start a couple days into summer break.
Jefferson Elementary Center will get $3.3 million dollars for HVAC renovations
Sheriff Rick Woodyard
Sheriff’s Office planning tech. upgrades ten years in the making
Henry Sasyn
Wood County Commission giving YMCA $6,000 for pool