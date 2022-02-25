Advertisement

Beyond the bread

Marietta family finds purpose in the kitchen
WTAP News @ 6- TIH The Bread Garage
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - “So, this is me in the mid-90s...” Chris Pfeiffer shows off a photograph of him working at Bread Alone, an upstate New York bakery... “That’s where I learned to make sourdough bread and... it was fun. That was a fun time.”

A couple years later, Pfeiffer says he sold his motorcycle and started The Bread Garage.

That was about 10 years ago... and after taking an extended hiatus from the business, he’s at it again.

…only this time, it’s a family affair.

You can find the Pfeiffers at the River City Farmers Market in Marietta every Saturday.

The Bread Garage regularly has long lines and almost always sells out.

When facing the weather or the late Friday nights that turn into early Saturday mornings, Pfeiffer says he and his family have learned to always be positive.

