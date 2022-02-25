Advertisement

Blennerhassett MS clarinetist a finalist in W.Va. solo and ensemble festival(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Blennerhassett Middle School student is selected as a finalist in the West Virginia Solo and Ensemble Festivals.

Seventh grader, Natalie Scott is one of a few dozen selected from auditions to be a part of the festival.

Scott says she is excited to take part in this and has been playing clarinet since fifth grade. And she says it took a couple months for her to pick it up.

Blennerhassett Middle School band director, Will Cosby, says that Scott is a phenomenal student and that this is a huge accomplishment for her.

“This accomplishment that she’s had is her. It’s her practicing at home. It’s her preparing the music on her own and then performing it. And now, she has this wonderful opportunity to represent our state and our county and our school. And just show what she has really worked so hard to attain,” says Cosby.

As a finalist, Natalie will perform for the state honors recital in Charleston.

It will be held during the annual W.Va. Music Educators Assocation Conference at 5 p.m. on March 4.

