Chase on State Route 550 ends in two arrests

(MGN)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Two people are arrested after a high-speed chase that started in Belpre Thursday night and ended on State Route 555. Belpre Police attempted a traffic stop at 8:38 p.m. Thursday and the car took off onto State Route 7.

That’s when Belpre P.D. called in the Ohio State Highway Patrol for help. They pursued the car onto State Route 7 and then onto Briggs Hill Road. The chase kept going to Veto Road and State Route 339. They tried to use spike strips to stop the car, but it kept going.

The car kept going at speeds of 70 miles per hour until spike strips stopped the car on State Route 555. The two people in the car were arrested for possession and trafficking drugs.

Their names are Larry Defrietas and Jaclyn Kerns.

