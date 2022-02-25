Advertisement

Gender-affirming care can benefit mental health, study says

FILE - Earlier studies have shown transgender youth have high rates of anxiety, depression,...
FILE - Earlier studies have shown transgender youth have high rates of anxiety, depression, self-harm, eating disorders and suicide.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A study found transgender or nonbinary youths suffer fewer mental health problems during their first year of gender-affirming treatment, authors said.

It found adolescents and young adults treated with puberty blockers or gender-affirming hormones had 60 percent lower odds of moderate or severe depression and 73 percent lower risk of committing suicide.

The research involved 104 transgender or nonbinary youth, making it one of the larger studies to examine the impact of gender-affirming treatment on youth.

The study participants were between the ages of 13 and 20.

Earlier studies have shown transgender youth have high rates of anxiety, depression, self-harm, eating disorders and suicide.

The study was published Friday in JAMA Network Open.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase on State Route 550 ends in two arrests
Nineteen-year-old Carly Jane Kaptis of Vienna fled the scene of a pursuit with police officers...
UPDATE: Police asking for public’s help in search of Vienna chase suspect
Isreal Crumpton
Suspect in Parkersburg shooting, assault arrested after police chase
Anthony Flanagan
Parkersburg man arrested for sex crime in South Carolina
The two talked over the phone for the first time Wednesday after connecting on Facebook.
Message in a bottle found after 40 years

Latest News

Oslo City Hall was illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in Oslo, Norway, Thursday...
US, EU agree to freeze assets of Russia’s Putin and foreign minister in response to Ukraine invasion
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
People gather in NYC's Times Square to protest Russian invasion of Ukraine.(Source: WABC, CNN)
How to support Ukraine amid Russian invasion
FILE - Pope Francis, seen in this file photo, went to the Russian Embassy on Friday.
Pope makes personal appeal in remarkable Russia embassy trip
Players and leaders of the team say it's a frustrating situation, but they will stand strong in...
Alabama High School Athletic Association explains reason for not moving Adventist team’s game from Sabbath