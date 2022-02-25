Advertisement

How to support Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Oksana Markarova, Ukranian Ambassador to the U.S., pushes back against Russian assertion that it's a 'military operation.' (Source: CNN)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Gray News) - As the world watches the terror in Ukraine unfold, many people are wondering how they can assist in relief efforts.

During an interview with CNN, Oksana Makarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., asked for financial and humanitarian assistance from other nations.

Several organizations providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine are asking for assistance and donations, according to NPR and Fortune.

A non-exhaustive list include:

The Federal Trade Commission reminds Americans to research charities before donating to verify it isn’t a scam. They recommend making the donation by credit card or check and to keep record of all your donations.

Another way to show support is to be wary of what you share on social media. The Associated Press reported disinformation about the Russian invasion is spiking, and it can be difficult to discern what information online is confirmed.

It is important to be skeptical of photos and videos you see on Facebook and to double-check the information is coming from a reputable source, such as major U.S. news outlets, many of whom are relying on Ukrainian sources and details from American intelligence.

Lastly, simply showing support online through Facebook posts and tweet can help show a united community behind Ukraine.

“Everyone should not only stand together with us, with supportive statements, which we value a lot, but also act together,” Makarova said in the interview.

The U.S. worries Ukraine's capital could fall in days. (CNN, POOL, RUSSIA 24, FACEBOOK, UKRAINE PRESIDENT, CHRISTOPHER MILLER VIA GOV ADVISER, FROM TELEGRAM)

