Marietta advances to O.A.C. Finals after 82-70 win over Baldwin Wallace

Baldwin Wallace at Marietta: O.A.C. Semi-Finals
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Marietta Pioneers’ men’s basketball team will be playing for another Ohio Athletic Conference championship after their 82-70 win in the semi-finals of the 5 seed Baldwin Wallace Yellow Jackets.

Marietta (24-2, 19-0) will be taking on the second seed Mount Union Purple Raiders at Ban Johnson Arena on February 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Tim Kreeger led the way for the Pioneers in the semi-final win, tallying 23 points and grabbing 7 rebounds.

Mason Lydic was a spark on offense, as he had 15 points, including shooting 4 of 6 from three point range.

The Pioneers will look for their 23rd consecutive win in the 2021-22 season in the O.A.C. Finals, and that would include a 20-0 O.A.C. conference record.

