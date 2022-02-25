Advertisement

Obituary: Goodnight, Connie Sue

By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - Connie Sue Goodnight, 60, of Walker, WV passed away February 24, 2022 at WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

She was born February 27, 1961 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Ronald Eddy and Loretta Moncrief Eddy.

Connie was a homemaker. She enjoyed attending local car shows with her 1967 Chevrolet Camaro and talking to her phone buddies. She was a Baptist by faith and attended Tri City Baptist Church for 27 years. She was also a faithful attendee to the ladies bible study group at Tri City Baptist Church. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 43 years, Richard Goodnight; sons, Dylan Goodnight, Richard Goodnight; brothers, David Eddy, Darren Eddy; sister, Tammy Eddy; and her faithful dog, Schnoodle Bug.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Joe Ward officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the time of service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Goodnight family.

