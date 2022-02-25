Obituary: Henderhan, Michael David

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Michael David Henderhan, 72, of Marietta, OH passed away on February 22, 2022. He was born on February 10, 1950 in Marietta, Ohio, son of Charles and Gail Henderhan.

He was a graduate of Newport School, Class of 1968. In school he enjoyed playing saxophone in the band, playing on the basketball team and serving as class president. After graduation he joined the Marines and served in the Vietnam War as a sergeant. On October 31, 1975 he married the love of his life Judith Louetta Bartmess. He was employed as a carpenter and later as a millwright at Huntsman Chemical, from which he retired. He was an active member of the union.

He enjoyed many activities when he was younger, especially fishing. After retirement he volunteered with the Marietta Civitan and the Marietta Wall of Sound. He especially enjoyed going to flea markets and antique malls with his wife. He was a fan of Marietta College basketball and regularly attended games. He was an avid collector of antiques, especially bottles and crocks. He attended many antique bottle conventions, where he enjoyed buying and selling. A lifelong Democrat, he strongly emphasized the importance of voting. After the death of his wife, he was cared for by his two sons and enjoyed spending time with his family especially his granddaughters.

He will be deeply missed by his two sons, Cody J. Henderhan and Zachary S. Henderhan (Tekela); granddaughters Tyesha, GracieAnne and Kyla; his sister Carol Phillips; sister-in-law Diane Griffin; father-in-law Gale Bartmess; many nieces and nephews that looked up to and loved him; and his very loyal dog. Bob.

Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Henderhan and his parents, Charles and Gail Henderhan.

Funeral services will be held Monday (Feb. 28) 11 am at McClure Schaffer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Visitation will be on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 Messages of sympathy may be made at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley. 90 Mount Tom Road, Marietta, Ohio 45750.

