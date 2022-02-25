Rep. David McKinley speaks about new energy possibilities

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rep. David McKinley says that the state of West Virginia could be seeing new energy possibilities.

This new energy would come in the form of hydrogen.

The new infrastructure bill would place four facilities nationwide in varying regions.

West Virginia is in the driver seat due to the amount of natural gas used in the state.

“So in the energy bill we funded four facilities around the country. One of which has to be located in a high producing, gas produced area in Appalachia. I got a thing folks, we’re in the driver seat to be able to make that happen,” said McKinley.

WTAP will have updates on the possible new energy source as we learn more in the future.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.