Washington County Home maple syrup comeback completes first week

WTAP News @ 5- Sap tapping begins for Washington County home
By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time in almost 15 years Washington County Home and Ted Williams are back in the maple syrup business.

Williams explained this first week as exciting.

“It’s fun to tap the trees and hang the buckets. So it was a good day,” said Williams.

With this first week back Williams says if they can keep up the production they’ve seen this week it will be a successful season.

“60 Gallons for the number of taps we had out, we had about 75 taps and for that it was a pretty good day. If we did that everyday we’d be happy,” said Williams.

Washington County Home will start selling their maple syrup again when the time comes but they aren’t sure exactly where yet.

