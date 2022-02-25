W.Va. State Senate bill could change how student athletes transfer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission (WVSSAC) has a rule that says if a high school student athlete transfers schools, that athlete must take a year of ineligibility.

That means transferring players can practice, but cannot compete in games or competitions at their new schools.

Senate bill 586 would take player ineligibility out of the mix.

It recently passed in the West Virginia senate and is on its way to the house of delegates for consideration.

State senator Mike Azinger voted for the bill alongside 30 others.

“This to me is just not allowing the WVSSAC to punish a kid just because they’re trying to seek a better opportunity,” says Azinger. “So, who wants to just practice and not be able to play? So, this will take away this restriction and allow these kids to play immediately on transfer.”

Some sports officials, who are against the bill, say they’re concerned it could lead to problems seen in college athletics – like recruiting.

“Our kids should not pack up and move whole communities,” says WVSSAC executive director, Bernie Dolan. “I mean college kids will transfer all over the country. This is high school. You should be representing your school and your community. I think you would find that people who work in the business have every day, the majority will not be in favor of this.”

Some opponents say they don’t want to see athletes switching divisions for better opportunities.

“‘Hey, you come here, you come here. We all go to this school and make basically like an all-star team.’ Or something of that nature,” says Parkersburg HS athletic director, Chris Way. “So, that’s not really what school-based athletics is about.”

Senator Azinger says removing ineligibility would help student athletes who transfer for reasons that aren’t sports related.

“Most of the time these transfers aren’t for athletic reasons,” says Azinger. “Most of the times they’re for academic or otherwise.”

But those against the bill say *it will* have a negative impact on some student athletes’ academic performance.

“Classes aren’t always going to line up. Schedules aren’t always going to line up,” says Way. “The pace in which you are learning isn’t always going to line up.”

