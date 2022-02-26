Advertisement

Local blacksmith gets accepted into D.I.Y competition

Brian Delozier gets accepted into nationwide competition
By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Owner of Woodland Hills Forge, Brian Delozier, has been accepted into a nationwide D.I.Y competition held on DIYHero.org.

The voting for the event begins March 8th and Delozier has the chance at $25,000 which he says he will use to increase productivity.

Delozier says he never expected his company to be where it’s at now starting from a shed in his backyard.

“I never thought that I would be shipping anything that I made out of this workspace nationwide or to Hawaii but it’s been a blessing for sure,” Delozier said.

With competition comes expectations but Delozier says he is just excited to be in the competition at all.

“Yeah it’s just an honor to be considered in the first place. I never thought that I would make it to this point...”said Delozier.

