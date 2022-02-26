Silencing the stigma

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two Marietta College student who are in the physician assistant’s program hosted an event today.

Victoria Radel and Katie Kissner held an event to bring awareness and understanding to those who struggle with substance use.

At the event six speakers came to speak. Some worked in the medical profession, some were first responders and others were recovering patients.

As these six speakers spoke a room full of students listened and asked questions on how to reach out to those struggling or what to do in certain situations and most importantly how to silence the stigma.

WTAP spoke to Radel and Kissner on what they created the event for today.

“There is times where people come in for medical help and their problems get ignored because there are medical providers that just see the substance they’re using and ignore the other problems that have been missed,” said Radel. “So a lot of times patients with substance use disorder just kind of get looked down upon like they aren’t humans or they don’t deserve treatment for whatever medical problem they may be having,” Kissner said.

These two students held the event as part of their capstone project but they hope today they spread awareness and hope to see more events similar in the future.

