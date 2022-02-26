Advertisement

Silencing the stigma

Silencing the stigma of substance use disorder
Silencing the stigma of substance use disorder(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two Marietta College student who are in the physician assistant’s program hosted an event today.

Victoria Radel and Katie Kissner held an event to bring awareness and understanding to those who struggle with substance use.

At the event six speakers came to speak. Some worked in the medical profession, some were first responders and others were recovering patients.

As these six speakers spoke a room full of students listened and asked questions on how to reach out to those struggling or what to do in certain situations and most importantly how to silence the stigma.

WTAP spoke to Radel and Kissner on what they created the event for today.

“There is times where people come in for medical help and their problems get ignored because there are medical providers that just see the substance they’re using and ignore the other problems that have been missed,” said Radel. “So a lot of times patients with substance use disorder just kind of get looked down upon like they aren’t humans or they don’t deserve treatment for whatever medical problem they may be having,” Kissner said.

These two students held the event as part of their capstone project but they hope today they spread awareness and hope to see more events similar in the future.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase on State Route 550 ends in two arrests
Nineteen-year-old Carly Jane Kaptis of Vienna fled the scene of a pursuit with police officers...
UPDATE: Police asking for public’s help in search of Vienna chase suspect
An Ohio state trooper is in stable condition after he was struck outside his vehicle in a chain...
Ohio state trooper struck while investigating accident
Platt found guilty
UPDATE: Nelsonville man found guilty in death of 11-year-old boy
Due to the amount of drugs Caleb Wilson is accused of trafficking, his charges classify him as...
Meigs Sheriff | Agents make record crystal methamphetamine seizure

Latest News

Brian Delozier gets accepted into nationwide competition
Local blacksmith gets accepted into D.I.Y competition
Russia invaded Ukraine this week, sending the country into chaos.
What the Ukraine crisis means for the U.S.
How the Ukraine crisis will impact the U.S.
WTAP News @ 10 - Ukraine impact on the U.S.
Don't call it a comeback! Maple Syrup being produced again at Washington County Home.
Washington County Home maple syrup comeback completes first week