EVE, Incorporated’s Child Visitation Center gets upgrade thanks to Girl Scout

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Chloe Amberman says Marietta is a special place. It’s where her grandfather lives and it’s where she wanted to complete her Gold Award Project for The Girl Scouts of the USA.

“I’m trying to complete my Gold Award which is equivalent to the Boy Scout Eagle Award...” Amberman says. “It’s a very long term and intense process.”

What she did for the project was up to her, but it had to serve a community in a lasting way.

Building on her desire to work with kids, Amberman decided to literally “get building.”

She’s built custom “book nooks” for EVE, Incorporated’s Child Visitation Center at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church.

She got the idea two years ago, after the death of a family friend.

“Here on the plaque...” Amberman points out, “it says, ‘The Beverly F. Spitzer Book Nook.’ She was an avid reader, she was a children’s librarian, and I wanted to live on her legacy, and I felt like this was a very good way of doing so.”

According to EVE, Incorporated, they’re an organization that “seeks to prevent family violence and sexual assault through education and intervention, while providing supportive services to survivors.”

Amberman says she worked with Lowe’s, Boulton Construction, and her grandfather to build the nooks.

The books and games were purchased by the library in Marietta, and they will periodically restock the nooks.

Amberman says she wants to “give a huge ‘thank you’ to EVE and the Visitation Center, specifically Ms. Archer because she has been great through this entire process, has helped me a lot, and I honestly could not have done any of this without them.”

