Advertisement

EVE, Incorporated’s Child Visitation Center gets upgrade thanks to Girl Scout

Maryland Girl Scout with ties to the MOV decided on Marietta as the site of her Gold Award Project
Chloe Amberman and representatives from the EVE, Incorporated Child Visitation Center
Chloe Amberman and representatives from the EVE, Incorporated Child Visitation Center(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Chloe Amberman says Marietta is a special place. It’s where her grandfather lives and it’s where she wanted to complete her Gold Award Project for The Girl Scouts of the USA.

“I’m trying to complete my Gold Award which is equivalent to the Boy Scout Eagle Award...” Amberman says. “It’s a very long term and intense process.”

What she did for the project was up to her, but it had to serve a community in a lasting way.

Building on her desire to work with kids, Amberman decided to literally “get building.”

She’s built custom “book nooks” for EVE, Incorporated’s Child Visitation Center at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church.

She got the idea two years ago, after the death of a family friend.

“Here on the plaque...” Amberman points out, “it says, ‘The Beverly F. Spitzer Book Nook.’ She was an avid reader, she was a children’s librarian, and I wanted to live on her legacy, and I felt like this was a very good way of doing so.”

According to EVE, Incorporated, they’re an organization that “seeks to prevent family violence and sexual assault through education and intervention, while providing supportive services to survivors.”

Amberman says she worked with Lowe’s, Boulton Construction, and her grandfather to build the nooks.

The books and games were purchased by the library in Marietta, and they will periodically restock the nooks.

Amberman says she wants to “give a huge ‘thank you’ to EVE and the Visitation Center, specifically Ms. Archer because she has been great through this entire process, has helped me a lot, and I honestly could not have done any of this without them.”

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Platt found guilty
UPDATE: Nelsonville man found guilty in death of 11-year-old boy
Russia invaded Ukraine this week, sending the country into chaos.
What the Ukraine crisis means for the U.S.
Due to the amount of drugs Caleb Wilson is accused of trafficking, his charges classify him as...
Meigs Sheriff | Agents make record crystal methamphetamine seizure
Chase on State Route 550 ends in two arrests
Brian Delozier gets accepted into nationwide competition
Local blacksmith gets accepted into D.I.Y competition

Latest News

Brian Delozier gets accepted into nationwide competition
Local blacksmith gets accepted into D.I.Y competition
Silencing the stigma of substance use disorder
Silencing the stigma
Russia invaded Ukraine this week, sending the country into chaos.
What the Ukraine crisis means for the U.S.
How the Ukraine crisis will impact the U.S.
WTAP News @ 10 - Ukraine impact on the U.S.