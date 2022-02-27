Advertisement

Fort Frye crowned as District Champions

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The division three, east two section championship took place this past weekend between Fort Frye and Hiland.

The Hiland Lady Hawks have been crowned as the section champions for the past seven seasons and Fort Frye was looking to avenge their loss last year.

It was a low scoring game, but that was mainly due to the game plan called by Coach Liedtke of Fort Frye.

The Lady Cadets were able to chew a large portion of the clock and beat Hiland 37-24.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Platt found guilty
UPDATE: Nelsonville man found guilty in death of 11-year-old boy
Due to the amount of drugs Caleb Wilson is accused of trafficking, his charges classify him as...
Meigs Sheriff | Agents make record crystal methamphetamine seizure
Russia invaded Ukraine this week, sending the country into chaos.
What the Ukraine crisis means for the U.S.
Brian Delozier gets accepted into nationwide competition
Local blacksmith gets accepted into D.I.Y competition
The Bread Garage and Kurtis Bradley Brown
Beyond the bread

Latest News

Marietta wins OAC championship
Marietta claims OAC Championship
St. Marys defeats Ritchie County to win the Region 1 Section 1 championship
Girl’s basketball playoff scoreboard: February 25, 2022
Baldwin Wallace at Marietta
WTAP News @ 11 - Baldwin Wallace at Marietta College
Mason Lydic pulls up for three, as Marietta gets past Baldwin Wallace
Marietta advances to O.A.C. Finals after 82-70 win over Baldwin Wallace