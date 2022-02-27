Fort Frye crowned as District Champions

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The division three, east two section championship took place this past weekend between Fort Frye and Hiland.

The Hiland Lady Hawks have been crowned as the section champions for the past seven seasons and Fort Frye was looking to avenge their loss last year.

It was a low scoring game, but that was mainly due to the game plan called by Coach Liedtke of Fort Frye.

The Lady Cadets were able to chew a large portion of the clock and beat Hiland 37-24.

