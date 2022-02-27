Advertisement

Marietta claims OAC Championship

By Evan Lasek
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Marietta Pioneers men’s basketball team has now laid claim to the OAC Championship for the second consecutive year, beating Mount Union 63-61.

The Purple Raiders were up for the majority of the first half, but Marietta was able to push back to send both teams into the locker room tied at 29.

The second half consisted of Marietta starting off strong from beyond the arc and holding a lead the rest of the way.

Mount Union was able to bring the game to within one, but a Mason Lydic steal and free throw was enough to clinch the victory for the Pioneers.

Lukas Isaly was named as the championship MVP, leading Marietta with 19 points.

Marietta has now swept their division, not losing a single conference game in the regular season or post-season.

