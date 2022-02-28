Advertisement

20-year-old killed in explosion while housesitting

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the house explosion. (WCCO, MACH FAMILY, CNN)
By WCCO Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:25 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) - Authorities in Minnesota are investigating a home explosion that killed a woman who was there housesitting.

Smoke rose from a gaping hole in the ground in rural Lexington Township, Minnesota, all that was left of a home that exploded late Friday night.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says crews arrived around 11:30 p.m. to a collapsed home on fire. They say the homeowners were gone, but a woman had been housesitting and caring for the dogs. Her body was found in the basement.

Friends identified the victim of a Minnesota home explosion as 20-year-old Kailey Mach, a...
Friends identified the victim of a Minnesota home explosion as 20-year-old Kailey Mach, a Minneapolis college student who hoped to study elementary education.(Source: Mach Family, WCCO via CNN)

Friends identified the victim as 20-year-old Kailey Mach, a student at Augsburg University in Minneapolis, where she hoped to study elementary education.

“She always talked about how she was going to change the world by teaching the next generation,” her friend, Shelby Rae, wrote. “She didn’t care if she was having a bad day. If you told her you were upset, she wouldn’t rest until she got you to smile.”

She says Mach was proud of her Czech heritage, loved to dance and was the type of friend who always wanted to bring people together.

The sheriff’s office and the Minnesota Fire Marshall’s Office are working together to determine the cause of the explosion.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting March 1 the Spring burning laws will come into effect for the state of Ohio.
Ohio Spring Burning Laws set to begin March 1
Man arrested for sexual assault
Parkersburg man accused of sexual assault
Car drove into home in Belpre
Car drives into home in Belpre
Brandon Boyd
West Virginia man granted plea change, charged with battery in Wood County
Marietta College mask policy update
Marietta College implements new mask policy

Latest News

In talks that began Monday, the sides met for a 12th time in a session that started after 1...
MLB makes final offer ahead of opening day lockout deadline
Pfizer is asking U.S. regulators to authorize extra-low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for...
Pfizer shots protect kids from severe COVID even in omicron
FILE - Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's team free...
Russia excluded from more sports as sanctions mount
The Wall St. street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Stocks fall, oil tops $100 a barrel as Ukraine war rages
The destruction in Kharkiv is seen after Tuesday's bombing.
Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas