Car drives into home in Belpre

WTAP News @ 5- Car hits and damages home in Belpre
By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:05 AM EST
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - Today a single car crash involving a home happened on the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Elm St. in Belpre.

No significant injuries were caused by the crash. But the crash damaged the house on the exterior.

The owner of the home, Jesse Joseph, says he was shocked to get the call that the sirens he heard were going to his home.

“I hear sirens for emergency fire or something like that and then 15-20 minutes later the tenant here sent me a text and she says I don’t mean to bother you but someone just ran into the house and I was like you mean with a car and she said yeah. And that was obviously the sirens,” said Joseph

The car was towed from the scene after the airbags were deployed.

Belpre police, EMS and fire department all were deployed to the scene.

