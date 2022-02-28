Advertisement

“The Heiress” on stage at Mid-Ohio Valley Players

Performances start this weekend, tickets can be purchased on The Mid-Ohio Valley Players website as well as at the theater
WTAP News @ 5-"The Heiress" during women's history month
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - March is Women’s History Month. One group is celebrating in an artistic way.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Players open a production of “The Heiress” this weekend.

We talked with actress Vanessa Rake about the story and about her character Catherine Sloper.

Without giving away too much of the plot, Rake says this lead character is a woman ahead of her time... “You would mostly see women following the path that was chosen for them back then. This... very much different. She kind of carves her own path in the end and she makes her own choice in the end.”

Rake says performances start this weekend and that tickets can be purchased on The Mid-Ohio Valley Players website as well as at the theater.

