Heritage Community Clinic comes to provide primary care to Washington County

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A mobile care unit wants help people who are under insured or who have no insurance.

Ohio University’s Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine sent out its “Heritage Community Clinic.”

This mobile clinic unit was in Belpre from 9 a.m. to three p.m. at Fruth pharmacy.

The clinic is designed to provide primary care to those in the area who may be unable to afford it at the hospital.

Something that clinic officials say they are more than welcome to give the care to people in the area if they need it.

“It’s very important because so many people choose to go without healthcare. Because they’re not aware that there are facilities that are able to help them. So, once they find us, they’re very appreciative and very happy,” says registered nursing coordinator, Jessica Rutter.

The primary care is designed for all people ages 18 through 64.

The clinic comes once per month to Washington County.

If you would like to determine your eligibility or schedule an appointment, please call 740-593-2432.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.