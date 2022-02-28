Advertisement

Heritage Community Clinic comes to provide primary care to Washington County

WTAP News @ 5- Mobile Primary Care
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A mobile care unit wants help people who are under insured or who have no insurance.

Ohio University’s Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine sent out its “Heritage Community Clinic.”

This mobile clinic unit was in Belpre from 9 a.m. to three p.m. at Fruth pharmacy.

The clinic is designed to provide primary care to those in the area who may be unable to afford it at the hospital.

Something that clinic officials say they are more than welcome to give the care to people in the area if they need it.

“It’s very important because so many people choose to go without healthcare. Because they’re not aware that there are facilities that are able to help them. So, once they find us, they’re very appreciative and very happy,” says registered nursing coordinator, Jessica Rutter.

The primary care is designed for all people ages 18 through 64.

The clinic comes once per month to Washington County.

If you would like to determine your eligibility or schedule an appointment, please call 740-593-2432.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Parkersburg
Man arrested for sexual assault
Parkersburg man accused of sexual assault
Cayla Ross
Ritchie County woman arrested for allegedly firing rifle at officers
Starting March 1 the Spring burning laws will come into effect for the state of Ohio.
Ohio Spring Burning Laws set to begin March 1
Brandon Boyd
West Virginia man granted plea change, charged with battery in Wood County

Latest News

Humane Society of the Ohio Valley prepares for fundraiser next week
Humane Society of the Ohio Valley prepares for fundraiser next week
Ash Wednesday begins the season of Lent
Ash Wednesday begins the season of Lent
A Parkersburg man appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court this afternoon over charges stemming...
Parkersburg man charged with two counts of wanton and endangerment
Police lights
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to possession of controlled substance
Edith Laverne Mitchell Obit
Obituary: Mitchell, Edith Laverne