Obituary: Bell, Emma June

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Emma June Bell, 82, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on February 25th, 2022 at the Arbors of Marietta, where she had been a long time resident.

She was born on June 11, 1939, a daughter of Ervil Stanley and Laverna McCune. She was a retired business owner of Bell Trucking Inc. and Club Ferrari, both in Lancaster, Ohio. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, sitting in her swing on her porch and enjoyed decorating her home. Ms. Emma never met a stranger and enjoyed living life to the fullest.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Vernon Bell, one brother, Thomas Quinten Stanley and two sisters, Laverna Scott and Pearl Davidson.

She is survived by two children, daughter, Vanessa Watson and husband A.J. Watson, Marietta, Ohio, son, Scott Bell and wife Lavonne Cox Bell, Williamsburg, Kentucky, six grandchildren, Brandon Watson, Shawnte’ Watson, Sophia Watson, Brooke Valenzuela, Devon Bell, Hailey Bell and three great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Visitation will be for two hours prior to services on Thursday. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Marietta.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Emma's family

