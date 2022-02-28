Obituary: Bravine, Patricia Joan

BELMONT, W.Va. (WTAP) - Patricia Joan Bravine, 78, of Belmont, West Virginia, passed away February 7, 2022, after an extended illness.

She was born May 5, 1943, in Clarksburg, WV, a daughter of the late Edwin Walter Merchant and Mary Lillian (Akin) Merchant.

Patricia was a member of Vienna Baptist Church and was a retired teacher for Frontier Local Schools.

She is survived by her two sons, Brian Bravine of Little Hocking, Ohio, and Jeffrey Bravine of Bloomington, Indiana.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Curtiss William Bravine, and brother, Edward W. Merchant Jr.

Public Visitation will be Monday 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral home in Parkersburg. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

