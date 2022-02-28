Obituary: Cowgill, Richard Dean

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Richard Dean Cowgill, 76, of Mineral Wells passed away unexpectedly February 22, 2022 at his residence.

He was born on April 20, 1945 in Charleston, WV the son of the late Ralph Richard and Velora Deane Jones Cowgill.

“RD” attended Kanawha Valley public schools and graduated from Charleston High School (1963). He graduated from Marshall University and was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. RD enjoyed a long enjoyable career with Addison Wesley Publishing and Houghton Mifflin Publishing Company specializing in textbook sales. Following in his fathers footsteps, RD always had a love for flying.

Following his retirement from the publishing company, he used that passion to create and build Aerial Commercial Photography. He had photographed interstates, coal mines and the Blennerhassett Island during the rebuilding of the mansion.

RD liked to travel to area air shows with his pilot buddies as well as his favorite destination, the Outer Banks, NC to fish. He enjoyed his mini farm, dogs, especially “St. Nick” and his cat Pretty Boy.

RD is survived by his sister Candace D. Strader (Dave), brother David Cowgill (Renee), nieces Elise Cowgill, Ann Stanley (Logan), nephews Scott Adams (Erin), Ben Adams (Elizabeth), seven grand nieces and grand nephews, caregiver Amanda Conner and several close friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of forty-three years Elizabeth “Libby” Perasol Cowgill in 2014.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.