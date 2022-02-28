Obituary: Dodez, Maureen Bitters

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Maureen Bitters Dodez, 72, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 5, 1949 in Jefferson County, Alabama and raised by Frederick William and Katheryn Kunert Bitters.

Maureen received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology from Kent State University in 1971. She owned and operated Peppercorns Deli and Catering Company in Marietta for over 10 years and then worked for Sugden Book Store. Maureen was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Marietta, loved reading, knitting, puzzles and the Outer Banks in North Carolina.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Lee Dodez, whom she married on June 12, 1971; two children, Aaron Lee Dodez (Jennifer Purcell Dodez) and Amber Elise Dodez (Bryan Kostelac); and three grandchildren, August and Parker Dodez and Ayden Kostelac.

Abiding with her wishes, she has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022 with the reception at the funeral home following the services until 2:30 p.m.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Maureen’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.