Obituary: Frankel, Richard W. “Dick”

ELIZAEBTH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Richard W. “Dick” Frankel of Elizabeth, WV, 90 years old, passed away on February 27, 2022, following an extended illness.

Dick was a member of the Elizabeth United Methodist Church.

Dick is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Alice (Bennet) Frankel; daughter Debbie Hennen of Elizabeth; sons Rick Frankel of Denver, CO, and Bill (Lynea) Frankel, also of Denver, CO. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren; Kenna (Kevin) Wagner of Lowell, OH, Doug (Haley) Hennen of Mineral Wells, and Noah and Ainsley Frankel of Denver, CO, and 6 great grandchildren.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents Chick and Bea Frankel, his sister Emma Jane Frankel and granddaughter Sarah Hennen.

Keeping with Dick’s wishes, there will be no service. He also expressed that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Sarah Hennen Scholarship c/o Wesbanco Bank PO Box 579, Elizabeth WV, 26143.

The family would like to express their deepest thanks and gratitude to all employees of Elizabeth Care Center and Pastor Craig Blankenship for all their kindness and care during this difficult time.

