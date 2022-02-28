Obituary: Harvey, Linda McNulty

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Linda McNulty Harvey, 66, of Vienna, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

She was born January 22, 1956, in Jackson, MS, a daughter of Kenneth E. McNulty (Pat) of Parkersburg and the late Bessie “Betty” L. Beatty Ruocco.

Linda was a 1974 graduate of Parkersburg High School and a 1978 graduate of West Virginia University with a degree in music education. She worked for the City of Vienna as an accounting clerk, was a piano teacher and was a member of City Soul Ministries Church. Linda was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family and taking vacations together.

In addition to her father, Linda is survived by her three daughters, Kelly D. Hicks (Theo) of Bunnlevel, NC, Courtney L. Sheff (Adam) of Coolville, OH and Katie C. Weaver (Aaron) of Williamstown, WV; and her three grandchildren, Zavion Hicks, Lorelai Weaver and Emersyn Weaver.

In addition to her mom, Linda was preceded in death by her step-father, Joe Ruocco; and her sister, Mary Diane McNulty.

At Linda’s request there will be no services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the Harvey family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.