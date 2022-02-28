Advertisement

Obituary: Hayes, Jerry Keith

Jerry Keith Hayes Obit
Jerry Keith Hayes Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jerry Keith Hayes, 79, of Williamstown, West Virginia, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Jerry was born June 19, 1942, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, the son of the late Ruth (Miller) and Frank Hayes.

He retired after 42 years at Fenton Art Glass, and was an avid fisherman.

Jerry is survived by three sons, Mick Flinn, Brian Hayes, and Shaun (Shanon) Hayes; one daughter, Kelly Davis; one sister, Joy (John) Brownfield; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; and special friends, Rhonda (Jeff) Hawes, John Schoebe, and Butch Wright.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Dottie; his son, Jeff Flinn; his brother, Bobbie Hayes; and his great granddaughter, Marlie Browning.

Visitation will be from 11a.m – 1p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, with funeral services at 1p.m.

Burial to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for sexual assault
Parkersburg man accused of sexual assault
UPDATE: Woman cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Parkersburg
Starting March 1 the Spring burning laws will come into effect for the state of Ohio.
Ohio Spring Burning Laws set to begin March 1
Brandon Boyd
West Virginia man granted plea change, charged with battery in Wood County
Car drove into home in Belpre
Car drives into home in Belpre

Latest News

Eloise Jones Obit
Obituary: Jones, Eloise
Ima Jean Henry Obit
Obituary: Henry, Ima Jean
June Darla Holbrook Obit
Obituary: Holbrook, June Darla
Thomas Michael Lamp Obit
Obituary: Lamp, Thomas Michael
Rosemary Treadway Obit
Obituary: Treadway, Rosemary