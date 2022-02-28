Obituary: Hayes, Jerry Keith

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jerry Keith Hayes, 79, of Williamstown, West Virginia, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Jerry was born June 19, 1942, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, the son of the late Ruth (Miller) and Frank Hayes.

He retired after 42 years at Fenton Art Glass, and was an avid fisherman.

Jerry is survived by three sons, Mick Flinn, Brian Hayes, and Shaun (Shanon) Hayes; one daughter, Kelly Davis; one sister, Joy (John) Brownfield; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; and special friends, Rhonda (Jeff) Hawes, John Schoebe, and Butch Wright.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Dottie; his son, Jeff Flinn; his brother, Bobbie Hayes; and his great granddaughter, Marlie Browning.

Visitation will be from 11a.m – 1p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, with funeral services at 1p.m.

Burial to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

